Church (Photo: Joe Pugliese)

ERIC CHURCH, DAN + SHAY and BLAKE SHELTON are among the first round of artists announced as performers for the 55th Annual CMA AWARDS, set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th at NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA. JIMMIE ALLEN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, MICKEY GUYTON, ASHLEY McBRYDE and CARLY PEARCE are also slated to perform on the show, which will air live on ABC from 7-10p (CT).

McBRYDE and PEARCE will team up for their current single, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” CHURCH will sing his current single, “Heart On Fire.” DAN + SHAY will sing recent hit “I Should Probably Go To Bed.” SHELTON will perform his new single, “Come Back As A Country Boy.” ALLEN will do “Freedom Was A Highway.” GUYTON’s performance of a not yet announced song from her recently released debut album will feature rising artists BRITTNEY SPENCER and MADELINE EDWARDS. And BROTHERS OSBORNE will also perform an as yet unannounced song from their “Skeletons” album.

Additional performers and presenters for the event will be revealed in the coming weeks.

