Debuts 10/25

ESPN analysts and former pro athletes MARCUS SPEARS and KENDRICK PERKINS are hosting a new podcast for the network. "SWAGU & PERK" will debut MONDAY (10/25) and post weekly episodes on TUESDAYS.

“I’m excited to co-host SWAGU & PERK with KENDRICK,” said SPEARS, the former DALLAS COWWBOYS and LSU defensive end. “We will be chopping it up about football and basketball of course, yet it will be more about life, growing up in LOUISIANA (for him TEXAS) and this journey we are both on as Black men, fathers and husbands in today’s AMERICA. Can’t wait to have listeners hear us break down what’s happening in the world and most importantly -- laugh with us. This will be fun above all else.”

PERKINS, the NBA center who played mostly for the BOSTON CELTICS and OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER in his long pro career, added, “Can’t wait for the world to hear me and my bro Big SWAGU. We’re about to bring a different flavor to the podcast world and we’ll be talking about anything and everything culturally relevant in sports, entertainment and the world! It’s about to be Cajun rubbed and deep fried in authenticity… get your popcorn ready!”

