WARNER MUSIC has started ASIATIC RECORDS, a new Asian label set to support hip-hop and rap talent in ASIA. ASIATIC RECORDS looks to elevate the genre across ASIA and introduce its artists globally. ASIATIC RECORDS' first signing is INDONESIA's RAMENGVRL.

WARNER MUSIC VP/A&R Asia DAVID STOUCK commented, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of ASIATIC RECORDS and the signing of RAMENGVRL. ASIATIC is WARNER MUSIC’s home to the best hip-hop artists across the region, and RAMENGVRL is clearly one of a kind. She’s taken the Indonesian market by storm; we now have the opportunity to show the world what a truly unique talent she is. And she is just one example of the cutting-edge, multi-lingual artists breaking out in the region. We really see an opportunity at ASIATIC to amplify top-tier talent from across ASIA and to provide a launchpad for their worldwide success."

