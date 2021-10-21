Thompson, Mayfield

RAMSEY NETWORK has upped Chief Exec. Producer BLAKE THOMPSON as EVP, with EVP BRIAN MAYFIELD moving to the new role of EVP/Strategic Alliances for the new RAMSEY TRUSTED brand. Both will serve on the RAMSEY SOLUTIONS Operating Board.

“I look forward to this new opportunity to serve our listeners and viewers with programming that brings hope,” said THOMPSON. “BRIAN has done a stellar job leading the RAMSEY NETWORK, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him in his new role.”

"It’s been an absolute honor serving as EVP of RAMSEY NETWORK,” said MAYFOELD. “I have been blessed to make a lot of friends in the industry as well as experience the development and tremendous growth into what RAMSEY NETWORK is today. I can’t wait to see where BLAKE takes it with his expertise in content development. I’m equally excited to continue my journey with RAMSEY SOLUTIONS as part of the development of this new brand within our organization.”

« see more Net News