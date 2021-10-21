Angel

JACK ANGEL, the prolific animation voice actor whose career started in radio, died TUESDAY (10/19) at 90.

ANGEL worked at stations including KYOS-A/MERCED, CA, KJAX-A/SANTA ROSA, CA, KJBS-A/SAN FRANCISCO, KOLO-A/RENO, NV, and KEX-A/PORTLAND, before stints at KMPC-A and KFI-A/LOS ANGELES. His voice appeared in several movies before launching his cartoon voice career on "SUPER FRIENDS," followed by "TRANSFORMERS," "VOLTRON," "DUCKTALES," "SMURFS," "TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES," "AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER," and many other series. He also provided voice work for major animated films like "ALADDIN," "THE IRON GIANT," "MONSTERS INC.," "THE LITTLE MERMAID," "SPIRITED AWAY," "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," "TOY STORY" and two sequels, "FINDING NEMO," "CARS," "LILO AND STITCH," and more.

