Carlota

AUDACY Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO, CA has hired CARLOTA as its new Midday Host effective OCTOBER 25TH. She will be live MONDAY-FRIDAY from 10a to 3p (PT). She replaces PAT MARTIN who is now doing mornings on sister station Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 THE EAGLE) (NET NEWS 7/28).

RVP/Market Manager STACEY KAUFFMAN said, “Carlota is one of the most passionate and dedicated true rock fans in our business. Her love and enthusiasm for both the music and the lifestyle explodes through the radio and makes that special connection with her audience that is increasingly rare these days. I’m so excited to welcome CARLOTA to our team.”

CARLOTA Added, “After hanging out on the ‘beach’ for the last year working on my tan, I'm super excited to get back to work and back to Northern CALIFORNIA where it all began, when I was a baby DJ in FRESNO. 98 ROCK is a legendary rock station and I'm thrilled to be joining the AUDACY family.”

Prior to joining 98 ROCK, CARLOTA spent over 22 years on-air at LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KOMP (92.3)/LAS VEGAS. She will be featured on ALL ACCESS' "Women To Watch" next week (10/26) where you can get to know her better.





« see more Net News