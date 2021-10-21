New Class

As part of the Global #YOUTUBEBLACK VOICES FUND, YOUTUBE has launched the second music collective, the #YOUTUBEBLACK VOICES MUSIC CLASS OF 2022. It includes 54 artists, songwriters and producers from around the world.

The Class of 2021 participant, rapper/producer SLICK RICK, will serve as the inaugural “Mentor Member." He'll share his wisdom and experience with fellow grant recipients within educational and networking programs for the class.

YOUTUBE will work closely with the CLASS OF 2022 to provide partner support, seed funding to help develop their channels, bespoke training, workshops, and networking programs.

SLICK RICK said, "It's an honor to partner with YOUTUBE via the #YOUTUBEBLACK VOICES FUND initiative to utilize my platform and art to share as an example of what endurance, the power of imagination and pure authenticity look like."

YOUTUBE Global Head of Music LYOR COHEN added, "YOUTUBE is still committed to amplifying Black voices and music on our platform, so we knew we had to go even bigger for the #YOUTUBEBLACK VOICES MUSIC CLASS OF 2022. We’ve added new members, new regions, and of course, the legendary SLICK RICK "The Ruler," as our first ever mentor member. Let's continue walking the walk."

For more information, check here.

« see more Net News