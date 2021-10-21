Vevo’s Final 2021 'Lift' Artist

VEVO has named THE KID LAROI as their final LIFT artist of 2021. The campaign kicks off with a special piece of exclusive content, called Footnotes, of “Stay,” his hit single featuring JUSTIN BIEBER. The Footnotes takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the video, with THE KID LAROI and award-winning director COLIN TILLEY narrating their favorite scenes and giving background on creative. The Footnotes for “Stay” will be followed by three exclusive live performances.

VEVO’s LIFT program connects today’s up-and-coming artists to audiences around the world through music video content. VEVO LIFT alumni include the likes of BILLIE EILISH, DOJA CAT, HALSEY, OLIVIA RODRIGO, SHAWN MENDES, LORDE, YUNGBLUD, and more.

THE KID LAROI said, “My favorite part of the day was probably when JUSTIN and I shot the shots together. I love vibing off of other people’s energy and stuff, and he has a lot of energy that he shows off in music videos. He always brings a really good, high level of energy, so it was dope bouncing off of him.”

SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing/VEVO, JP EVANGELISTA said, "We’re thrilled to wrap up 2021’s LIFT program with THE KID LAROI. He’s an ambitious, hard-working artist, whose collaborative nature was key in creating these pieces of original content. We’re so excited to be a part of his journey and show his global fan base his music and videos in ways they haven’t seen before.”

Click here to Watch "Stay" Footnotes.

