MBM RADIO LAREDO LLC is selling Classic Hits KLNT-A/LAREDO, TX to CARLOS LOPEZ for $25,000 plus an LMA before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, the contract for the sale by PAT SAJAK's SAJAK BROADCASTING CO. of Full Service-Oldies WNAV-A/ANNAPOLIS, MD to BMSC MEDIA has appeared in the FCC database, and it shows the price as $1,000 including the lease of W260BM/ANNAPOLIS from HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF MARLTON, INC. plus the seller's reimbursement of up to $100,000 in costs for the station's relocation.

Applying for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WLCW/WEST SALEM, WI, reduced power due to transmitter failure) and the Board of Supervisors of LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY AND A&M COLLEGE (KLSA/ALEXANDRIA, LA, reduced power due to damage to the station's transmitter from a storm power surge).

iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES LLC has been granted an STA to operate KTSM-A/EL PASO at 10 kw fulltime with antenna monitor parameters calculated with computer modeling.

W & B BROADCASTING CO., INC. has requested a Silent STA for W285ER/MIDDLETOWN, KY while it builds modified facilities under its construction permit.

Silent STAs were granted to FOXFUR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. and sister CRAM COMMUNICATIONS, LLC.(WOSW-A, W253BZ and W255DC/FULTON, NY, storm damage) and OMNI BROADCASTING, LLC (WFDM-A/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, lost tower site; WTKP/PORT ST. JOE, FL, lost temporary tower site).

CHRISTMAS BRICK FOUNDATION has closed on the donation of noncommercial KMUR/BULLHEAD CITY, AZ to ADVANCE MINISTRIES, INC. (NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL).

And SUN MOUNTAIN, INC.has closed on the assignment of News-Talk KHDN-A/HARDIN, MT to MONTANA RADIO BROADCASTING COMPANY LLC for no monetary consideration.

