Support 'Spirit Day' For LGBTQ Youth

iHEARTRADIO continues its years-long partnership with GLAAD to support SPIRIT DAY. TODAY (10/21), they, along with millions of people worldwide, celebrate the world’s largest and most visible LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign as they “go purple," and take a stand against the bullying of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) youth. Along with iHEARTRADIO, joining GLAAD on this powerful day of action are artists CHLOE X HALLE, HAILEE STEINFELD, STERLING K. BROWN, AND ANDY COHEN, as well as dozens of corporations, organizations and sports teams.

SPIRIT DAY was founded in 2010 in response to the alarming number of young LGBTQ lives lost to suicide, notably, the loss of TYLER CLEMENTI. At the time, Canadian high schooler BRITTANY MCMILLAN wanted to create a day of awareness, acceptance, and love to prevent such tragedies. With GLAAD’s help, millions of teachers, workplaces, media personalities and students wore purple, which symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag, to stand in solidarity with LGBTQ youth. Each year, the campaign only continues to grow, reaching youth worldwide with necessary messages of love and acceptance.

To help take a stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ youth, join the SPIRIT DAY movement, where you can take the SPIRIT DAY pledge and learn more about how you and your community can support LGBTQ youth. Plus, check out PRIDE RADIO, The Pulse of LGBTQ America, which offers the best in music and programming for the LGBTQ community and its allies around the country, on iHeartradio.

