Both ASCAP and BMI will host their Country Awards — honoring the writers and publishers of the year’s most performed songs — virtually again this year.

“The 59th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards” will take place MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8th through WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th, with content rolling out across the performing rights organization’s social media platforms during that time. That content will include exclusive video performances, acceptance speeches and photos from some of Country music’s biggest stars and songwriters. Using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards, it will be shared via @ASCAP on INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK and TWITTER. The complete list of winners will be posted on ascap.com on NOVEMBER 8th.

BMI’s similarly pre-packaged “The 2021 BMI Country Awards” virtual celebration will be posted on BMI.com and on the company’s social media channels on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15th. BMI said, “In keeping with BMI’s tradition, our celebration will honor the Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year, and the 50 most-performed Country songs of the past year. We’ll also feature some wonderful videos from our award winners that you won’t want to miss.”

