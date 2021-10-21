Live Nation Expands In Charleston, SC

LIVE NATION will partner with NS2 and FPC Live to expand its portfolio in CHARLESTON, SC with THE MUSIC FARM. LIVE NATION will book the venue, which will re-open in 2022, in collaboration with the NS2 talent team. FPC LIVE, a joint venture between LIVE NATION and FRANK PRODUCTIONS, will manage and operate the 650-person capacity club. In addition, the teams have already begun renovations and upgrades to enhance the artist and fan experience at THE MUSIC FARM.

Pres. of LIVE NATION SOUTHEAST, GRANT LYMAN said, “We are thrilled to be bringing THE MUSIC FARM back in 2022 with great new experiences for artists and fans. THE MUSIC FARM has been part of the fabric of the city for decades and we look forward to continuing that legacy as LIVE NATION helps more artists connect with their fans in CHARLESTON.”

Pres. of NS2 DARIN LASHINSKY added, “We’re excited to welcome THE MUSIC FARM to the NS2 and FPC LIVE family. The music scene in CHARLESTON is vibrant and THE MUSIC FARM will play an important role in developing local and national acts. This venue has a 30-year history of hosting many breakout artists and we are thrilled to keep growing the live music offerings and giving guests and performers an upgraded experience.”





