Livestream Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of EDC Las Vegas

INSOMNIAC is planning the largest Global Livestream yet, featuring all eight stages of ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS this weekend (10/22 - 10/24). The livestream will take place across multiple platforms, including YOUTUBE, TWITCH, TIKTOK, LOMOTIF AND ROBLOX. More than 75 cameras will transport viewers at home directly into the heart of EDC LAS VEGAS to join in on the festival’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Beyond the unforgettable live sets from the world’s top dance music artists, curated channels will feature special moments and cultural clips from EDC over the last 25 years. Artists streaming live from EDC LAS VEGAS include KYGO, REZZ, KASKADE, GRYFFIN, DJ SNAKE, EXCISION, ZEDD and more.

Founder and CEO/INSOMNIAC, PASQUALE ROTELLA said, “I am so excited that headliners from around the globe will be able to experience the magic of EDC LAS VEGAS this year. This would not be possible if it were not for our dedicated partners who will make the virtual experience unforgettable for those raving from home.”

YOUTUBE Head of Live Music and West Coast Artist Relations, ALI RIVERA added, "Insomniac has been a great partner to YOUTUBE in continually bringing live music to fans around the world. We are honored to share this special 25th anniversary event of ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL featuring 8 separate streams! It will be an incredible event."

Fans can get the full lineup and streaming details here.

« see more Net News