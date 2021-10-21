BTS: Moving To Lucian's Hood.

KOREAN superstar K-Pop group BTS is ending its distribution deal with SONY MUSIC's COLUMBIA RECORDS, which has been in place since 2018, and is headed to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. The new partnership is a licensing and distribution deal through GEFFEN/INGROOVES/UMG, according to a report in BILLBOARD.

The move follows a years-long effort by UMG CEO LUCIAN GRAINGE and INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M CEO JOHN JANNICK to woo the HYBE executives. In FEBRUARY, UMG and HYBE announced an expanded strategic partnership that included a new joint venture label with UMG's GEFFEN RECORDS to debut a global K-pop boy band.

UMG and HYBE also announced a new partnership today with YG ENTERTAINMENT and KISWE to launch a new global live streaming platform.

SCOOTER BRAUN, who sold his company ITHACA HOLDINGS to HYBE earlier this year, also helped with the deal, bringing together GRAINGE and HYBE Global CEO LENZO YOON.

BILLBOARD also claimed COLUMBIA RECORDS CEO RON PERRY never met with HYBE Chairman/Founder BANG SI-HYUK, who helped oversee the rise of BTS since the group started in 2010.

UNIVERSAL recently hired COLUMBIA RECORDS co-heads of A&R, IMRAN MAJID and JUSTIN ESHAK, to be Co-CEOs at ISLAND RECORDS, while recruiting RCA EVP A&R TUNJI BALOGUN to be chief of DEF JAM. For their part, SONY acquired TODD MOSCOWITZ's ALAMO RECORDS, which had previously been a joint venture with UMG.

