Song Start's Tamar & Ali

SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS and NOTEABLE launched their partnership with SONG START YESTERDAY, a company co-founded during the pandemic by songwriters ALI TAMPOSI and TAMAR KAPRELIAN as a streaming music education video and podcast series. With an array of A-list creatives, artists and executives, the series offers a modern-day music education to aspiring songwriters, artists and producers, removing barriers to entry as a free resource for creators and fans alike.

The SONG START team debuted 10 video episodes yesterday featuring JOHN LEGEND, CAMILA CABELLO, CHARLI XCX and PHOEBE BRIDGERS, with 10 corresponding podcast episodes that are divided into categories: Songwriting, Production, Business, Music & Mindset, with the likes of SAM SMITH, HAYLEY WILLIAMS and TAKE A DAY TRIP.

Directed by documentary filmmaker POPPY DE VILLENEUVE, the video episodes include detailed tutorials on how to build a demo (TOKiMONSTA), artistry and persona (HAYLEY KIYOKO and INGRID ANDRESS), DIY recording set-ups (KITO), collaboration (CHARLI XCX and TOVE LO), writing hooks (TAMPOSI and partner ANDREW WATT), the music industry at large (KAPRELIAN) and more.

The podcast episodes dive even deeper into topics like song structures (VICTORIA MONET), avoiding burnout (HAYLEY WILLIAMS), the ins-and-outs of PROs, collecting societies and publishing (BMI and WARNER CHAPPELL executives), music theory (TOP40 THEORY), and identity and authenticity (musicians ABIR and FAUOZIAF), among others.

Accompanying the visual and audio content is a wide swath of articles on NOTEABLE, with written materials, glossaries, and more, to further expose the industry to up-and-comers, and to provide inspiration.

Says TAMPOSI, “It excites us to be able to draw back the curtain and give aspiring musicians access to the tricks and tools that industry professionals use on a daily basis. Looking at the world today, it is more important than ever for all people to have access to creative outlets.”

KAPRELIAN adds, “While we are more connected than ever, and people’s access to technology grows exponentially, the barriers to entry still remain high. Quality music education simply isn’t easily available. It’s often expensive; outdated; and not aggregated in one place. Our goal was to change that -- to create a one-stop-shop for aspiring creators; and music lovers alike.”

All podcast and video episodes can be found here.

