Poptopia

THE KID LAROI, DOJA CAT, BLACK EYED PEAS, SAWEETIE, 24KGOLDN, TATE McRAE and TAI VERDES are scheduled to perform at BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO POPTOPIA, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th at the SAP CENTER in SAN JOSE, CA. Afternoon show host ST. JOHN shared the news on-air with listeners and fans yesterday.

Commented PD 'JAZZY" JIM ARCHER, “POPTOPIA is all about bringing our BAY AREA listeners and pop music’s biggest artists together for one night to celebrate family, friendship, and community for the holidays."

Tickets for POPTOPIA go on-sale SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23rd at 10:00a (PT) via TICKETMASTER.

