Tomlinson

The NHL's SEATTLE KRAKEN is playing its first home game SATURDAY (10/23), and the team's radio flagship iHEARTMEDIA Sports KJR-A/SEATTLE is adding former NHL player, BELL MEDIA Sports CKST-A (TSN 1040)/VANCOUVER host and VANCOUVER CANUCKS color commentator DAVE TOMLINSON as analyst alongside play-by-play announcer EVERETT FITZHUGH.

Former junior hockey EVERETT SILVERTIPS broadcaster MIKE BENTON is serving as studio host for the KRAKEN broadcasts.

The KRAKEN make their regular season home debut against the CANUCKS SATURDAY night at the rebuilt CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA.

« see more Net News