Maddie, Chet And Kayla

AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS is bringing in MADDIE REIS as morning show producer for "THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW." REIS previously worked on "THE TJ SHOW" at then-ENTERCOM Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON.

KLUC Brand Mgr. JB KING said, "After a thorough nationwide search, MADDIE definitely stood out. Her energy and incredible work ethic will add greatly to THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW and KLUC."

REIS added, "I couldn’t be more excited! THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW is such a heritage morning show on an iconic station. I am ready to join the fun each morning with CHET and KAYLA."

