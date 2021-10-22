Wilkins

ALEXANDRIA CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS/ALEXANDRIA, VA Chief of Staff Dr. STEPHEN WILKINS is joining the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING as SVP/Human Resources and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, starting DECEMBER 6th. WILKINS, a former PENTAGON staffer and WEST POINT faculty member, will report to Pres./CEO PATRICIA HARRISON.

“STEPHEN’s long experience in human resources and diversity issues, as well as his experience in the public education sector and military service, make him a great asset to CPB,” said HARRISON. “He brings the organizational leadership, academic training, and operational skills that will enable him to work with leaders and staff across the organization to advance a culture grounded in CPB’s commitment to collaboration, teamwork and DEI.”

“I am honored to have this opportunity to join the outstanding team at CPB,” added WILKINS. “I have been so fortunate to work with talented people during my time in the public education sector and military. Now I look forward to using the knowledge and experience in organizational management to help CPB maintain a great workplace for the success of our employees in our public broadcasting mission.”

