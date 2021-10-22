Meriney

Country singer/songwriter MELANIE MERINEY, along with partner MICHAEL FUNK of FUNK STUDIO, has launched a NASHVILLE-based publishing company, STEEL FOX ENTERTAINMENT.

“My years as a staff writer taught me a lot about the publishing side of the music business,” said MERINEY. “Songwriting has always been a great passion of mine, so it was always a dream to form my own company. STEEL FOX has been an idea for a long time, and I'm so excited it's finally getting officially introduced to the world.”

MERINEY added that FUNK's "back catalog is incredible, and I've been dying for years to get some of these songs heard. MICHAEL brings a lot to the table in terms of creativity and collaboration and is the natural next step for us.”

STEEL FOX will work with veteran song plugger SHANE BARRETT, who has gotten songs cut by GEORGE STRAIT, REBA McENTIRE, TRISHA YEARWOOD and more. In addition to song plugging, the company plans to provide most of its production in-house.

