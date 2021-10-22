Richer

JEN RICHER is returning to iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON, DC as APD, starting MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st. RICHER, who will assist all of the cluster's PDs and will report to SVP/Programming JEFF KAPUGI, most recently served as Exec. Producer of crosstown CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL's "VINCE COGLIANESE SHOW," and previously worked as Exec. Producer of iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)'s "REACTION ZONE," News Dir. for the iHEART DC cluster, and as producer and host at WIAD.

“We are thrilled to welcome JEN RICHER back to the iHEARTMEDIA WASHINGTON, DC team in this newly created position,” said KAPUGI. “JEN’s passion and dedication to radio and all things WASHINGTON, DC are an incredible asset -- we can’t wait to see her back in action.”

“I am so excited to rejoin the team at iHeartMEDIA WASHINGTON, DC for this incredible new opportunity to work with such a talented team of programmers and talent,” said RICHER. “There couldn't be a more important time for radio to connect with our listeners as we start transitioning into the 'new normal,' and I am looking forward to helping deliver an awesome experience for the WASHINGTON, DC community through these landmark stations.”

The cluster includes WONK-FM, Classic Rock WBIG-F (BIG 100), AC WASH, Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5), Country WMZQ, Alternative WWDC (DC101) and News WUST-A (DMV's BIN 1120).

