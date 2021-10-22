New Format

Just before 1p (ET) TODAY (10/22), AUDACY WNSH/NEW YORK switched from Country music, launching Classic Hip-Hop "94.7 THE BLOCK." starting with NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK's "The Right Stuff," followed by JENNIFER LOPEZ feat. JADAKISS & STYLES P's "Jenny from the Block," then JAY-Z feat. ALICIA KEYS' "Empire State of Mind" and MARIAH CAREY feat. O.D.B.'s "Fantasy." Find the site, here!

The station is positioned as “NEW YORK’s NEW #1 FOR THROWBACKS,” and the music is being described as offering “a wide collection of classic Hip-Hop hits and throwbacks, including favorites from JAY-Z, FUGEES, RIHANNA, SNOOP DOGG, BEYONCE, LL COOL J, THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G., MARY J. BLIGE and more.” It is launching with 25,000 songs in a row, commercial-free, with the on-air talent lineup set to be announced in the coming months.

SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO said, “94.7 THE BLOCK will provide a compelling soundtrack for NEW YORK’s biggest music fans, offering songs and artists that are synonymous with NEW YORK’s iconic Hip-Hop culture and that still strongly resonate with listeners today across all generations. This was an opportunity to add a quintessential NEW YORK sound to our audio portfolio that has been missing in the area, while at the same time continuing to engage with our NEW YORK country audience thru HD and digital platforms.”

EARLIER STORY: The staff at AUDACY WNSH (NEW YORK’S COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK is on the air this morning saying their goodbyes ahead of a format change happening later TODAY (10/22). Morning host KELLY FORD is fielding calls from guests, including former morning hosts BLAIR GARNER and CHUCK WICKS, and Country stars KELSEA BALLERINI, RUSSELL DICKERSON and MICHAEL RAY.

The station flipped to Country in JANUARY of 2013 (NET NEWS 1/21/13). FORD said on the air this morning that the staff learned of the format change YESTERDAY (10/21). "Everybody in this room fought really hard, really long for this not to happen," FORD said during her tearful, largely commercial-free morning show. PD JOHN FOXX said, "We defied odds" with the station's nearly nine-year run. "I'm so proud of what we did."

Just before noon (ET), FORD signed off with the first song played on the station in 2013, RANDY HOUSER'S "How Country Feels." The Country format will continue to air on the station's HD2 channel. Listen here.

