Saying Goodbye

The staff at AUDACY WNSH (NEW YORK’S COUNTRY 94.7) is on the air this morning saying their goodbyes ahead of an apparent format change happening later TODAY (10/22). Morning host KELLY FORD is fielding calls from guests, including former morning hosts BLAIR GARNER and CHUCK WICKS, and Country stars KELSEA BALLERINI, RUSSELL DICKERSON and MICHAEL RAY. Listen here.

The station flipped to Country in JANUARY of 2013 (NET NEWS 1/21/13). FORD said on the air this morning that the staff learned of the format change YESTERDAY (10/21). "Everybody in this room fought really hard, really long for this not to happen," FORD said during her tearful, largely commercial-free morning show. PD JOHN FOXX said, "We defied odds" with the station's nearly nine-year run. "I'm so proud of what we did."

This is a developing story. More details to come.

