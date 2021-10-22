Robinson

CALGARY Hip Hop musician TARIK ROBINSON has been named the new host and producer of CBC RADIO ONE/CALGARY and EDMONTON's weekly "KEY OF A," effective SATURDAY (10/23). ROBINSON performs with his group DRAGON FLI EMPIRE and solo,

"It's an honour to be carrying on the legacy of the KEY OF A, following in the footsteps of KATHERINE DUNCAN's amazing work over the years and putting my own spin on it," said ROBINSON. "I intend on shaping each episode like the cassette mixtapes I would make growing up, curating journeys through the musical landscape of Alberta every Saturday. I'll be highlighting different musical genres, shining a light on underrepresented communities, staying current with the new releases plus looking back at our shared musical history."

"TARIK is a ground-breaker and is hugely respected in Canadian hip hop," said Senior Director of Journalism and Programming HELEN HENDERSON. "He brings a depth of knowledge across all genres and the respect and admiration of the ALBERTA music community. With more than two decades of creation and collaboration with both established and emerging artists, TARIK is the perfect voice to carry on the legacy that KATHERINE has so effectively built in this province's music scene."

"What a fantastic choice," said DUNCAN, CBC MUSIC Exec. Dir. "I'm thrilled for TARIK and can't wait to see (and hear) where he takes the KEY OF A!"

