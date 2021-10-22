Baby on board

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SILVERFISH MEDIA Pres. and "BIG D AND BUBBA" show Executive Producer PATRICK THOMAS and his wife, VIVECA ZESSERSTEN, who are expecting their first child together in early APRIL 2022. The couple wed in 2019 (NET NEWS 9/30/19).

THOMAS also has a daughter from a previous relationship. A gender reveal party is planned for next weekend. Congratulate THOMAS here.

« see more Net News