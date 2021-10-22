Edwards

Veteran broadcast engineer and consultant RICHARD "RICK" EDWARDS has died at the age of 74. He died SUNDAY (10/17) at HERITAGE HOSPICE in MARIETTA, GA, near WOODSTOCK, where he had relocated to to be near his family.

After serving his country in VIETNAM as a decorated radio communications specialist, EDWARDS began his civilian broadcast engineering career in RALEIGH, NC after attending the NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL OF BROADCASTING in CHARLOTTE.

EDWARDS' broadcast engineering career included stops in NORTH CAROLINA, LEXINGTON, KY, and MIAMI, FL. Eventually, EDWARDS was named VP/Dir. of Engineering for GANNETT.

In 1996, EDWARDS formed CITYSCAPE CONSULTANTS with ANTHONY LEPORE and KAY MILES. He served as CITYSCAPE's Pres./Chief Engineer until AUGUST.

EDWARDS is survived by his brother REUBEN, JR., sister CHARLOTTE (KRAL), his son JONATHAN and spouse, JENNIFER (ACKERMAN), his grandchildren, JACK and JUSTIN EDWARDS and his ex-wife, JANE. Donations can be made to the AFCCE scholarship fund or SBE on behalf of RICK EDWARDS. A celebration of life will be held in the RALEIGH, NC area at a future date. For information, please contact: RLEdwards1947@gmail.com.





« see more Net News