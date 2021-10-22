Stefano

ANGELA STEFANO is departing her post as Country team managing editor for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s music news sites, TheBoot.com (where she is Editor-in-Chief) and TasteOfCountry.com (where she is senior writer), effective FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th. The following MONDAY (11/1), she will join THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE as a writer/editor in its Museum Services department.

“I’m excited and nervous and thrilled all at once about where I'm headed next, and also rather sad to be leaving a team of people I've worked with more more than seven years (almost a full decade if you count my time at [TOWNSQUARE’s] BUFFALO radio stations beforehand),” she shared on FACEBOOK. Congratulate her here.

