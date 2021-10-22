Recording Academy Gets 'Up Close & Personal'

MACHINE GUN KELL holds forth on "Influencing The Next Decade Of Music," in the RECORDING ACADEMY's latest edition of "Up Close And Personal."

Other participants include JAMES BAY, SHAED, ALESSIA CARA, WATT and others. Their videos can be found here.

J BALVIN also appears in a video discussing the future of reggaeton and getting back on-stage. Other RECORDING ACADEMY shorts were recorded by COHEED & CAMBRIA,, EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE and CARLOS SANTANA.

