Afternoon host BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON adds APD/MD duties at HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE. He had been handling those duties on an interim since the departure of former APD/MD/midday host WINGNUT in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/9).

The busy B-DUB also hosts SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated "B-DUB Radio" show, which is available six nights a week, or in a weekday or SATURDAY night version. He joined KNUC in 2020 after stints as APD/MD and p.m. drive host at iHEARTMEDIA KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER, PD at KBEB (92.5 THE BULL)/SACRAMENTO, MD at KMLE/PHOENIX and APD/MD at KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND (NET NEWS 4/20/20).

