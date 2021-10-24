Woods

GRANT WOODS, the attorney, former ARIZONA Attorney General, and Chief of Staff to the late Sen. JOHN MCCAIN (R-AZ), died SATURDAY (10/23) of a heart attack at 67.

WOODS served as MCCAIN's aide in the '80s, then, after going into private practice, won election as ARIZONA Attorney General in 1990. During and after his tenure as an elected official, WOODS hosted radio shows at KFYI-A and KTAR-A/PHOENIX.

WOODS, a Republican for most of his career, was known for bucking the Republican Party line, even endorsing HILLARY CLINTON over DONALD TRUMP in the 2016 presidential election and switching party registration in 2018 and considering a run against MARTHA MCSALLY for Senate in 2020, ultimately declining to do so.

Besides politics and radio, WOODS was a songwriter and wrote two plays.

« see more Net News