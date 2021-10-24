Wants Big Tech To Pay FCC

The FCC's docket on its regulatory fee structure drew comments from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS asking for changes in the current fee methodology to distribute the burden of costs to those the NAB says benefit the fee payers, and, specifically, to hit "big tech" companies with fees to "pay their fair share of the Commission's costs."

In its comments, the NAB alleges that the Commission violates the law by tying fees to the number of full-time-equivalent employees in the four "core" bureaus of the FCC, meaning that the fee schedule "reflects only the work performed, and the benefits provided, by a mere quarter of the Commission’s operations." The result, the NAB charges, "forces broadcasters and others to subsidize Commission activities which substantially benefit other regulatory fee payors or other entities that currently contribute nothing to the Commission’s funding in violation of the law and general federal fee policy."

The Commission, the NAB suggests, should review what other bureaus do for certain fee payers and allocate the costs accordingly, which the NAB says means slapping fees on broadband companies and "big tech" who benefit from the FCC's activities. In the case of FCC work that affects only non-broadcasters, the NAB says, broadcasters should not have to pay for them. The NAB calls out FACEBOOK, GOOGLE, MICROSOFT, and AMAZON in particular for "tak(ing) up significant Commission resources under the banner of 'unlicensed spectrum,' yet pay no associated regulatory fees as a result." And as a final suggestion, the NAB calls for raising the de minimis threshold for fee liability above the present $1,000 level to increase the number of small businesses exempt from payment.

