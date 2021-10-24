Napear

GRANT NAPEAR is suing BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL and 50 "John Does" for his firing from Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO.

NAPEAR, the former television voice of the SACRAMENTO KINGS, was fired by KHTK in JUNE 2020 (NET NEWS 6/2/2020) after responding to a tweet from former KINGS star DEMARCUS "BOOGIE" COUSINS for his opinion about the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement with his own tweet declaring "all lives matter," which NAPEAR claims he was unaware was considered a declaration of opposition to Black civil rights.

The suit, recounting NAPEAR's upbringing in the Unitarian church and long career in broadcasting (including two EMMY AWARDS), says that NAPEAR never violated his employer's rules or contracts and nevertheless was suspended and then fired for cause despite his claimed intention that tweeting "ALL LIVES MATTER... EVERY SINGLE ONE" was intended to be inclusive of Black lives by the phrase "every single one." The suit notes that TWITTER did not suspend NAPEAR's account and his termination was called unfair by BILL MAHER and JOE ROGAN on an episode of HBO's "REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER." One of the counts alleged by NAPEAR in the suit is gender, racial, and religious discrimination based on his being male, Caucasian, and Unitarian.

NAPEAR is looking for back pay plus punitive or exemplary damages to be determined at trial.

« see more Net News