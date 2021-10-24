Ed Sheeran (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Singer-songwriter ED SHEERAN and SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN revealed that they have both tested positive for COVID-19.

SHEERAN posted the following message to his verified INSTAGRAM account yesterday: "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for COVID, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines."

The singer-songwriter is about to release fourth studio album titled "=" (pronounced "equals") on FRIDAY -- four years after he began recording it.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down."

SHEERAN is scheduled to be the musical guest on SATURDAN NIGHT LIVE on NOVEMBER 6th with guest host KIERAN CULKIN.

He didn't mention whether he was vaccinated in his post. But in JULY, he joined JAMES CORDEN for a segment in which the lyrics of his song, "Shape Of You," were changed to "MODERNA or PFIZER will do. You'll be good after jab number two, but wait two weeks for it to take effect."

SYSTEM OF A DOWN vocalist SERJ TANKIAN also tested positive for the virus, forcing the band to postpone their LOS ANGELES performances this past weekend until FEBRUARY 4th and 5th with KORN, HELMET and RUSSIAN CIRCLES at the BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM..

Last fall, SOAD released “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” their first new music in 15 years. The band released a video for the latter in JANUARY raising money for humanitarian causes in their native ARMENIA.

