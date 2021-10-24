Sulinna Ong (Photo: LinkedIn)

SULINNA ONG has been promoted to SPOTIFY‘s Global Head Of Editorial. The AUSTRALIA-born exec will relocate to LOS ANGELES for the role, beginning NOVEMBER 1st.

ONG joined the company in APRIL 2019 as Head Of Artist & Label Services, before being promoted to Head Of Music for the UK and IRELAND in JULY, responsible for leading both Artist & Label Services (ALS) and Music Culture & Editorial (MCE) teams in the UK and IE.

ONG has worked in International Marketing at SONY MUSIC, LIVE NATION, as its Director Of International Marketing & Artist Development, and DEEZER, where she was Global Vice President Of Artist Marketing.

She has also founded her own artist management and marketing strategy firm, SILVER HORSE ENTERTAINMENT.

SPOTIFY UK Managing Director TOM CANNAUGHTON will take on ONG's duties as well.

