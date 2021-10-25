Trimulcast Plus T&R

TOWNSQUARE Alternative WCYY/PORTLAND, ME is adding simulcasts on what was Country WPKQ (103.7 THE PEAK)/NORTH CONWAY, NH and Classic Rock WJZN-A-W240DH (CAPITOL 95.9)/AUGUSTA, ME TODAY (10/25) and will air the newly-syndicated TOUCHER & RICH morning show on the three-station simulcast and on WEZQ/BANGOR, ME. TOUCHER & RICH announced last week that they will be syndicated from their home base at BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON (NET NEWS 10/20).

“The passion for all things NEW ENGLAND sports is palpable throughout NEW HAMPSHIRE and MAINE. No one brings more excitement and entertainment to the conversation than TOUCHER & RICH,” said TOWNSQUARE NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND Market President/Chief Revenue and Content Officer CHRISTINE SIEKS. “We couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership and the opportunity to bring this compelling content to NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND listeners.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring TOUCHER & RICH’s unique brand of content and humor to sports fans throughout NEW ENGLAND through this syndication initiative,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP BOSTON VP/Market Manager MARY MENNA. “The T&R Team is already a favorite with their passionate audience. We look forward to expanding that loyal audience through this new affiliation!”

On the simulcast, SIEKS added, “We’re proud to be able to bring alternative rock back to CENTRAL MAINE and NEW HAMPSHIRE airwaves. The demonstrated passion Northern New Englanders have for their favorite alternative rock from the ‘90s, 2000s and today, as well as NEW ENGLAND sports with TOUCHER & RICH, makes this a compelling combination for listeners throughout the region.”

