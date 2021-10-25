Kwak (Photo: Jonathan Weiner)

WARNER RECORDS has named NANCY KWAK EVP/Head of A&R. KWAK will report to Co-Chairman & CEO AARON BAY-SCHUCK from WARNER RECORDS' LOS ANGELES headquarters. KWAK most recently headed up her company, KK CONSULTING. Before opening up KK CONSULTING in 2016, KWAK spent 12 years with UMG, concluding her UMG run as EVP/A&R, U.S. Recorded Music, where she served all of UMG's U.S. labels.

BAY-SCHUCK commented, "Throughout her stellar career, KAREN has been the force behind countless hit records and chart-topping artists. Her great ears, deep knowledge of all facets of A&R, and invaluable relationships across the industry make her a fantastic addition to our senior management team. With STEVE CARLESS also joining us shortly, we have brilliant A&R leadership in place to take us into the future. TOM CORSON and I are thrilled to welcome KAREN to the family."

KWAK added, "This is my first post at a WMG company, and I’m incredibly excited to become part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking label. AARON has assembled a phenomenal A&R team, who are signing and nurturing a fantastic array of amazing, leading-edge talent. I’m looking forward to working with the entire WARNER RECORDS family, and I want to thank AARON and TOM for this wonderful opportunity to help shape the future of one of our industry’s iconic companies."

