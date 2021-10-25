Moody (Photo: Erin Bagatta)

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE's upcoming Urban Alternative channel has tapped syndicated "RHYTHM LAB RADIO" and "THIS BITES," "DIVERSE DISRUPTORS," and "BY EVERY MEASURE" host TARIK MOODY as PD. MOODY will work with Station Dir. JORDAN LEE on the launch of the new channel, with LEE overseeing technical and business operations and MOODY handling music, staffing, and content. The new channel is set to launch on JUNETEENTH, JUNE 19th, 2022 and will share administrative staff with RADIO MILWAUKEE, with DORI ZORI remaining PD of the main 88NINE channel.

Exec. Dir. KEVIN SUCHER said, “TARIK is an incredible visionary. He has been instrumental in RADIO MILWAUKEE’s pursuit of the Urban Alternative channel, and his nationally syndicated program RHYTHM LAB RADIO has pioneered this sound across the country. TARIK’s passion for new technology, music and MILWAUKEE make him the perfect choice for this important role."

MOODY added, “Our Urban Alternative channel aims to reclaim the word Urban for the Black community. Instead of putting Black artists in a box, our channel will celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black music and creativity.

"We will champion new talent from MILWAUKEE and pay respect to artists that paved the way. We will also share the untold stories of our community in a way that isn’t found in mainstream media. Most importantly, we invite the community to be part of this journey.”

