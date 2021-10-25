Hope On Demand Branding At Night

HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON is launching a new evening show (11/1), "HOPE ON DEMAND WITH TAYLOR MILLS," based on the website of the same name that launched in JANUARY 2020. MILLS joined KSBJ as a fill-in just as the station began its search for a night host.



PD TROY WEST said, “It was a nationwide search that ended up in our own backyard. We knew that we needed a dynamic personality to launch HOPE ON DEMAND evenings on KSBJ. We needed someone who could take our audience deeper and show the power of Hope and where to find it. TAYLOR was born and raised in HOUSTON and had found her way back to her hometown as we began our talent search. All it took was a short meeting and I knew she was the one.”



“I have prayed to be back in my hometown of HOUSTON since 2014,” said MILLS. “The journey to get back home has taken me through the most challenging times but has molded me into who GOD needed me to be before beginning this new adventure at KSBJ. I can’t wait to get started on KSBJ evenings relating to the realities of today’s listeners and spreading encouragement with HOUSTON!”



Senior Director of Content SHAWN FARRINGTON added, “We want people to hear that JESUS is ‘with them’ in the middle of their stories – that they are not alone, and that when they need direction or feel lost – there is hope. This show builds a strategic bridge between our established radio brand (KSBJ) and our growing digital content. TAYLOR will become an anchor personality on HOPE ON DEMAND and will be a key driver of content that connects people more deeply with GOD. This is a major step in leveraging great radio to help build the future!"

