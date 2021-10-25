Hammond and Jetway

THE STROKES' guitarist ALBERT HAMMOND JR. has a new venture on the market called JETWAY, described as an ultra-premium wine seltzer presented in cans with artwork that evokes the golden age of travel.

“JETWAY was sparked by an evening in ITALY where strangers became friends, it was such a special moment in time," said ALBERT HAMMOND JR., who will be pouring JETWAY at OUTSIDE LANDS' “Winelands” in SAN FRANCISCO’S GOLDEN GATE PARK on HALLOWEEN weekend, where THE STROKES are headline performers.

The first two offerings – a Sauvignon Blanc and a Rosé of Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon -- are sourced from the MCNARY VINEYARD, which overlooks the COLUMBIA RIVER in WASHINGTON state, with ingredients hand-picked by HAMMOND as they are inspired from his travels and childhood.

HAMMOND added, “Half the enjoyment of JETWAY is its aroma -- it takes you on a journey and makes you want to keep going back for another smell and taste. The color is beautiful and the bubbles playful. I want JETWAY to be the bridge to your next adventure, whatever that might be –--hanging at home with friends, a night out or an exotic trip."

JETWAY will also be available in stores and restaurants in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. JETWAY will also be available at THE STROKES’ concert at THE FORUM in LOS ANGELES on OCTOBER 27th.

