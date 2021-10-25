Submissions for the "57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" are now being accepted through NOVEMBER 30th at 5p (CT).

Additionally, the ACM Board of Directors approved changes to the ACADEMY’s Studio Recording Awards' Guitar Player of the Year category, now splitting it into two awards, individually recognizing Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year and Electric Guitar Player of the Year. The previously awarded Steel Guitar Player of the Year will now be considered within the existing Specialty Instrument(s) Player category. And in the ACM's Radio Awards, the National On-Air Personality of the Year category was split to now recognize both National Weekly On-Air Personalities and Daily National Personalities. The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards made a similar distinction in its radio categories this year as well (NET NEWS 10/15).

The ACM has also updated its voting security protocols, implementing a new double-authentication process through a mobile number, rather than through a member’s email address.

“As we approach the '57th ACM AWARDS' cycle, ensuring a secure and efficient voting process for our members is a top priority," said ACM VP/Artist and Industry Relations, Governance and Board Administration TOMMY MOORE. "We look forward to the implementation of our new double-authentication process and the extra safety layer it will offer in maintaining the integrity of our prestigious ACM AWARDS. Additionally, we are thrilled to continue to expand our Awards and to open our arms to celebrate even more radio personalities and studio musicians who help keep this industry running. We look forward to recognizing both acoustic and electric guitar players, as well as national weekly and national daily on-air personalities for the first time this year.”

Submissions are being accepted here.

Here's the voting period timeline for the 2022 Awards, set for next spring on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO.

First Round Voting Main Awards: JANUARY 3rd-10th, 2022 – January 10, 2022

First Round Voting Radio Awards: JANUARY 3rd-17th, 2022 – January 17, 2022

Second Round Voting Main Awards: JANUARY 24th-31st, 2022 – January 31, 2022

Final Round Voting Radio Awards: JANUARY 24th-FEBRUARY 7th, 2022

Final Round Voting Main Awards: FEBRUARY 21st-28th, 2022

« see more Net News