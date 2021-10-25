Worthington (Photo: Chris Hornebuckle)

BIG LOUD RECORDS has added rising Country artist and former NBC "The Voice" finalist JAKE WORTHINGTON to its roster.

The TEXAS-native took second place on season six of "The Voice" in 2014, and has since accumulated over eight million on-demand streams and over 230,000 social media followers. This FRIDAY (10/29) will mark WORTHINGTON's BIG LOUD artist debut, as he will appear with RONNIE DUNN and JAKE OWEN on "Jonesin'," the latest track from HARDY's "HIXTAPE: Vol. 2."

"We’re excited to welcome JAKE WORTHINGTON to the BIG LOUD RECORDS family," said label Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND. "He’s been putting in the work to build his own authentic brand of Country music, and we’re looking forward to teaming up to get his sound on the map."

"One more piece to the JAKE WORTHINGTON puzzle has been put down, but it's not finished," said manager TROY "TRACKER" JOHNSON. "BIG LOUD RECORDS can't wait to assist JAKE in making what will be the honky-tonk album this city has been waiting for."

"Country music is all I’ve known for a long while," said WORTHINGTON. "It’s been my friend, helped me grow and granted me experience and opportunity. I'm honored to work alongside BIG LOUD RECORDS and am grateful to have a team who wants me to just do what I do -- Country music. It’s a different feeling knowing that everyone around me believes the music I make has its place in Country music. A guy couldn’t ask for more."

