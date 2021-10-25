Ruben Rodriguez

ALL ACCESS is sad to report that we have confirmed that Black music industry veteran Exec. RUBEN RODRIGUEZ died YESTERDAY (10/24). He was 68 years old. The family will soon be releasing a statement.

RODRIGUEZ’s history included CASABLANCA RECORDS, MOTOWN, ELEKTRA RECORDS, MERCURY, COLUMBIA RECORDS, and others, including his own PENDULUM label formed in 1991. He's credited with shaping the GRAMMY award winning DIGABLE PLANETS.

He was a LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION Honoree in OCT. 2015. Here's the produced introduction video that highlighted his career.













