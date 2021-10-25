Ohri

THE BMI FOUNDATION has established the KAVI OHRI MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of friend and colleague KAVI OHRI. As BMI’s Senior Director of Digital Licensing, OHRI served the company for six years and the music industry for over 25 years. The scholarship will honor OHRI’s many contributions to the music industry, especially to the culture of cooperation and mutual advancement he helped create and foster at BMI. It will be presented each JUNE beginning in 2022.

The KAVI OHRI MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP will be awarded to a NEW YORK CITY High School senior with plans to attend college in a music-related major. Applications will be judged based on student essays, with strong consideration given to applicants who are AAPI-identifying, have a history of mentorship with other students or children, and/or are among the first of the family to pursue a post-secondary education.

BMI FOUNDATION Pres., DEIRDRE CHADWICK said, “KAVI’s passing was a shock to everyone at BMI, and we will miss him very much. He had a wonderful gift for bringing people together to find opportunities for mutual gain, and the creativity he brought to his work made him a joy to collaborate with. We hope that this scholarship will both memorialize our colleague and encourage young people with similar interests to use their talents in the music industry.”

