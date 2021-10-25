Moloney

Longtime syndication executive ED MOLONEY has joined SKYVIEW NETWORKS as Director/Affiliate Syndication and Sales. MOLONEY most recently served as Affiliate Content Manager for SUN BROADCAST GROUP and SUITERADIO and previously worked with WESTWOOD ONE, ENTERTAINMENT RADIO NETWORKS, and JACKFM.

“ED brings a sterling reputation, deep knowledge and specialized skills in syndication and affiliate sales to our already established team,” said SKYVIEW Pres./COO STEVE JONES. “His involvement in our growing talent portfolio will benefit existing and prospective clients and provide our affiliation managers strategic direction to achieve network growth goals.”

“Over the past few years, I couldn’t help but notice the tremendous growth of SKYVIEW NETWORKS and its innovative leadership team that consistently operates ahead of developing industry trends,” said MOLONEY. “I knew right away this was a great opportunity to contribute my skills and expertise to further bolster a winning team.”

