Sonny Osborne (Photo: Grand Ole Opry)

Bluegrass star and GRAND OLE OPRY member SONNY OSBORNE of THE OSBORNE BROTHERS died YESTERDAY (10/24) at the age of 84, according to several media reports. While banjo player SONNY retired from performing in 2005, his mandolinist brother and bandmate, BOBBY OSBORNE remained active with his group, the ROCKY TOP X-PRESS. SONNY had continued to write a regular column for BLUEGRASS EXPRESS magazine until his death.

SONNY began his career playing with BILL MONROE before teaming with BOBBY in 1953, and they began recording for MGM three years later. They moved to DECCA RECORDS in 1963. Among their best known and loved songs is "Rocky Top," recorded in 1967. The KENTUCKY-bred brothers were inducted into the BLUEGRASS MUSIC ASSOCIATION's Hall of Honor in 1994. They had been GRAND OLE OPRY members since 1964, and won a COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIAITON (CMA) Award for Vocal Group of the Year in 1971.

“SONNY OSBORNE was ‘The Chief,’” said KYLE YOUNG, CEO of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM. "He somehow played with both ferocity and humor, and those things were essential elements of his musicality and his personality. Though he was a staunch advocate for traditional bluegrass, his banjo style moved the genre forward and allowed bluegrass music to reach new audiences. He was also an innovative harmony singer, and when his voice joined with brother BOBBY, a sound was created that will never be replicated. SONNY OSBORNE was a lovably, ornery delight.”

« see more Net News