AUDACY has announced the addition of CANDICE SMITH as midday host for Urban WBTJ (106.5 The Beat)/RICHMOND, VA., effective immediately. SMITH will be heard weekdays from 10a to 2p (ET).

Smith, a VIRGINIA native, comes from working as NBC12's 12 “About Town” reporter and morning traffic reporter. A three-time EMMY AWARD winner, she will continue in her role at NBC12.

AUDACY RICHMOND's SVP and Market Manager, BENNETT ZIER said, “I’m delighted to welcome CANDICE and her wonderful talent to 106.5 THE BEAT. Her personality, talent and ties to RVA make her the perfect addition to THE BEAT’s already powerful programming lineup.”

SMITH added, “I'm looking forward to joining AUDACY. I love RICHMOND and I'm looking forward to growing my career with such a great team.”

