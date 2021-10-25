Rae

TYLER MEDIA Country KJKE (93.3 JAKE FM)/OKLAHOMA CITY MD, morning co-host and Digital PD CARLY RAE will be departing the station on FRIDAY (10/29) for a job outside of radio. RAE did afternoons at the station for seven years, then added mornings in 2017. She relinquished the afternoon shift when she added MD duties in 2019 (NET NEWS 6/25/19). Last year, she added middays duties at sister station Alternative KOMA-HD2-K225BN (92.9 THE EDGE) (NET NEWS 6/29/20).

RAE shared her news on FACEBOOK TODAY (10/25), writing, "The past decade has been some of the best years of my life working for JAKE FM and in Country radio! But alas, it’s time to chase the next adventure! ... Starting NOVEMBER 1st I’ll be joining CATHOLIC CHARITIES as the Director of Communications, and I am thrilled to join this non-profit! They offer services for housing, counseling, immigration, disaster relief, work with the Afghan refugees etC. Sometimes you feel a nudge to get out there and do something different, to make a difference, And we can all do that in a multitude of ways, but I got the 'itch to switch.'

She added, "There is no better broadcasting company than TYLER MEDIA, and I am forever grateful for the chance they gave me to crack that mic! Keep supporting local radio and join me for my last ride!"

Wish her well here.

