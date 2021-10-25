Return To Action

The NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM series of radio career training institutes will return in 2022, now under the aegis of the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU, after taking two years off due to the pandemic.

The schedule for 2022 includes the KELLAR RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE at APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY in BOONE, NC JUNE 6-15, 2022; the CONFER RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE at BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY in BLOOMSBURG, PA JULY 11-20, 2022; and more to be scheduled.

"An essential part of RAB’s mission is providing the industry with the tools and resources to help broadcasters attract new talent to the medium and enhance radio’s professionalism through training and support,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER, “The NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM helps us develop and nurture the next generation of broadcaster and we are delighted to bring back as many of the institutes as we can in 2022."

"The need for an in-person program equipping college students with a state-of-the-art career development curriculum is needed more than ever," said the NRTS' founder and consultant DAN VALLIE. “The RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE really is the best thing a student can do to learn and connect to the broadcast industry and to have the industry connect with them, in such a short period of time."

