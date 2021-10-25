New Weekly Podcast

CADENCE13, MICHAEL D. RATNER's OBB SOUND, and SCOOTER BRAUN's SB PROJECTS are teaming to launch a weekly podcast hosted by CHURCHOME lead pastors CHELSEA and JUDAH SMITH, with JUSTIN and HAILEY BIEBER guesting on the second episode to be released NOVEMBER 1st. "IN GOOD FAITH" is the second podcast from the teaming of the three production companies, following "4D WITH DEMI LOVATO."

“We feel so very grateful for the opportunity to connect with people through this new podcast,” said the SMITHS in a press release. “Connection is one of the most important parts of living! We cannot wait to connect around life with all its love and pain and are so proud to be partnering with OBB, SB PROJECTS, and CADENCE13!”

“CHELSEA and JUDAH are forces of nature whose ability to connect with a broad range of people on universal issues will resonate with listeners and makes them a great fit for this space,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We’re excited to launch ‘IN GOOD FAITH’ and expand our partnership with the amazing teams at SBP and OBB.”

