New format

iHEARTMEDIA has flipped Hot AC WDVI (MIX 100.5)/ ROCHESTER, NY to Country as “COUNTRY 100.5” TODAY (10/25), positioned as “ROCHESTER’s 10 in a row Country station). The company’s nationally syndicated “The BOBBY BONES Show” will air in mornings, starting TOMORROW (10/26).

The rest of the lineup is former WDVI APD/MD/midday personality, Country WNBL/ROCHESTER PD/afternoon personality and Country WBBI/BINGHAMTON, NY PD/midday personality JULIE DUNN in middays; former crosstown Country WBEE morning personality JEREMY NEWMAN in afternoons; and MEGAN CARTER in evenings, formerly with sister stations Top 40 WKGS (KISS 106.7) and Classic Rock WAIO (RADIO 95.1).

The station’s website is here. Listen live here.

